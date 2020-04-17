Ema, drama chilean electric, goes directly to Premium VOD

Despite the sadness of no longer discover in the theatres, VOD is an opportunity not to remain cut off from the outputs, and continue to live a lovers certainly confined but no less intense. Spearhead of a new chilean cinema, Larrain, 43 years old, has carved out a place for flaming in the film world, dealing with facts or figures on the national level (the brilliant Tony Manero in 2008 on a fan of John Travolta in the Chile of Pinochet ; Santiago 73, post mortem at the time of the coup, or Neruda, fragmented portrait of the poet Pablo Neruda to be prosecuted for his commitment to the communist by a police officer twined interpreted by Mexican Gael Garcia Bernal) or international (2016 Jackie, his portrait impressionist Jackie Kennedy earned Natalie Portman an Oscar nomination) – each time with a particular attention to the body. They are confined, released, or downright angry, the body in Pablo Larrain are always the vector of deep emotions, but also expressions of social or political of its characters.

Born at the start of the idea to speak to an adoption that failed, the film follows, in the port city of Valpareiso (which was that of Pablo Neruda) the history of Ema and Gaston, a couple attractive (she is a dancer, he is a choreographer) who must separate from the child they have adopted for reasons never fully explicit (it is understood that the mother has taught her to kindle fire through a series of disasters). Ema continues then a random screen and unfolds in meanders and danced, in search of the pulse of life that animates Ema (interpreted by the electrical Mariana Di Girolamo, peroxydée like lady Gaga and best-known in Chile for the Telenovelas) and of which it is the vector of the absolute, the vital imperative in the face of his companion flabbergasted (Gael Garcia Bernal, attractive, but in withdrawal).

With her friends dancers of reggaeton (a popular dance from the Caribbean), Ema wants to ” destroy everything and dance on something else “, even to light fires to the flame-thrower at night and live many loves physical, with men or women, variations in love, the implications of which will have consequences narrative, ironic on the matter of the adoption of the young boy. Lyrical, electrical, Pablo Larrain manages to draw the portrait of a woman off-standard reflecting the portrait of a city, beloved, inventing a world where the “moral” (whether it be family or social) never takes the not on the eroticism deeply embodied Ema. Through the breath of the choreography mixed with the one of the multiple orgasms (lesbian and hetero, mounted almost to the chain), Ema finds its point of balance, unexpected, fragile, borderline. For containment, it was not necessary any less.

Ema will be visible from the 14th of April on the platforms Proximus Picks, Univers Ciné, Voo, Light – Cine at home.