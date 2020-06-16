Emancipation : Will Smith in the heart of a thriller about the escape of a slave – Movie News

In full revolt, under the banner of Black Lives Matterboth men have announced to work together on a new project.

Since the death of George Floyd, a citizen of african-americans below the knee of a white police officer, the united States has experienced many events more or less violent, in support of the black community. The hollywood industry is unanimous in the row behind the movement, promising in the future to do more for the cause of racial minorities. She has also taken some difficult decisions and controversial against certain films – the controversy surrounding the temporary removal ofGone with the wind HBO, Max, is a notable example.

In the midst of this storm, many celebrities have spoken in favor of the motion, the image of John Boyega or even Michael B. Jordan. While Netflix has announced that he wants to highlight “some of the stories of african-americans” on your platform, some figures of the american cinema, surfing on the wave and announce new projects related to the oppression of black people in the united States.

This is particularly the case for Will Smith and Antoine Fuqua (Equalizer 1 and 2, The Fall of the White House), which have announced the production of a new film about the escape of a slave named The emancipation.

After you have blown up the White House, Antoine Fuqua attack of the confederate States

The script of the film is based on the terrible picture of “Whipped Peter” (Peter-the-beaten), a slave who managed to escape from the plantation of the Old South of the confederacy, to join the Union army during the american Civil War. We see a former slave sitting in a chair, with the back lined with deep scars, the traces of the flogging he had received. At the time, the photo had been published in magazines The Independent and Harper’s Weekly, causing, in particular, to a boycott of cotton from the american plantations by the european powers.

Smith and Fuqua the intention of telling this story, of the escape of Peter until the moment where he joined the lines of the Union army, which is fighting for the last two years against the secessionists, ardent defenders of slavery.

This is Peter, who escaped from being a slave in Louisiana, and fought for the Union in the Civil War. Will Smith will be portraying him in the film, Independence, directed by Antoine Fuqua. #scourgedback https://t.co/NBEuQ0gRR5 pic.twitter.com/5SEHDF8OAi — Darryl Wharton-Rigby (@whartonrigby) June 16, 2020

In an interview with the u.s. magazine DeadlineAntoine Fuqua has described the genesis of the project, and the manner in which he has seen the script after the first reading :

“This is the first picture of the cruelty of slavery that has become viral in the world. Almost two years ago, now that I’ve read the script for the first time, and I felt all kinds of feelings. Caught my attention because the heart of the film focuses on the family, and love. The idea that Peter never gave up and fought body and soul to recover his family, it is important to tell the story. Slavery and the brutality, a lot of people know, but not from this angle.

This story is based on true events. The writer, Bill Collage (Exodus : Gods and Kings, Assassin’s Creed has delved into the diaries of Peter, and when I read the script I thought : “what a beautiful course, it is a movie that is as touching as I’ve never done.’ It is rare that a film that has, at the level of entertainment, the action like I’ve never seen before, with a guy who is running through the bayou, fights with snakes and lizards. [Un homme] that is chased by the dogs before joining the civil War to fight against the army of the confederation. This is not a revenge of the film, however, all of this is just to join your family.”

After the liberation of the Hebrew slaves by Moses, Bill Collage is interested in the liberation of the american slaves

It has also continued its reflection on this new project by putting it in parallel with the demonstrations in the or.s. in the month of June of 2020 :

“[La lecture du script] hit me right in the heart in a way that is impossible to describe, but I think you can understand. There is this feeling in the streets today. There is sadness, anger, but also of love and hope through all this that young people are doing today. They do the work, regardless of their skin color. Are in the street marching for their future. It is important, and I hope that never will appear after that.

It is interesting to put [l’histoire de Peter] in perspective with what happens today. It is impossible to repair the past, but you can remind people what has happened and I think that we have to do is so real and true. We should all seek a better future for us, for all the world. One of the reasons to make this film at this time, is to display our history. It is necessary to face the truth in order to be able to move forward…”

Will Smith is not the type to accept the blows of the whip

Always Term, the director has also said a lot of good Will Smith described as “an actor and a producer seriously.” According to him, Smith “is concerned about every aspect of the film, of the history of the characters and the art.” Finally, he says that he is part of an elite group with Denzel Washington, Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Cruise, who “gives background to their projects. A filmmaker could not ask for more”.

The production of the film is expected to begin officially in the first quarter of the year 2021. Meanwhile, Will Smith and Antoine Fuqua are both working on other projects. The first was in the middle of filming King Richard (a biopic about the father of Venus and Serena Williams) before the pandemic broke out, the second works in Infinitea science-fiction film with Mark Wahlberg. The two films should be released in the year 2021.

The new film from Antoine Fuqua is expected in may 2021 (for the moment)