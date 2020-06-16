Emancipation : Will Smith will be the protagonist of the novel of suspense from the slavery of Antoine Fuqua

A film based on the life of Peter, a slave who fled from Louisiana to join the ranks of the Union Amy.

Will Smith it will be the star ofThe emancipation, a thriller about slavery, directed by the American Antoine Fuqua (The Rage in the belly, Training Day), reports Variety. The film, written by Bill Collage, is based on the true story of Peter (his real name was Gordon), a slave on a plantation in Louisiana, who decides to take the flight because of the abuse aberrant inflicted by his master, in the midst of the Civil war. He then joined the ranks of the Union Army in a regiment composed of African-Americans and becomes free.

Photos of the man, the back torn by the many lashes of the whip, have been broadcast by the press and the fact that the tour of the united States. These last showed the inhumane living conditions of the slaves, what drove Peter to the status of a symbol of the horror of slavery.

If all goes well, the production of the film will begin early next year. But first of all that Will Smith loop the filming of the biopic King Richard of Reinaldo Marcus Green – film dedicated to her coach and father of players in the tennis world, Serena and Venus Williams interrupted because of the pandemic. Antoine Fuqua is also set to resume the application of the science-fiction, thriller Infinite.

The film will be produced by Will Smith through the production of the company Westbrook Studios, founded by his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. For his part, Antoine Fuqua was going to put the cap of executive producer more than a director.

The announcement that the project enters in the margin of the waves of protests against racism, which affected the united States since the death of George Floyd, an African-American, 46 years old, assassinated by below the knee of a white police officer, on may 25 in Minneapolis.