Emilia Clarke at the most evil on the set of Game of Thrones !

It seems, then, that Emilia Clarke, who plays the role of Daenerys in Game of Thrones, was not in his best shape during the filming.

While the series Game of Thrones stopped, much to the chagrin of fans, she has not finished us his secrets. Earlier, we learned then that the wigs Emilia Clarke all had their name.

And then, we also learned that the actress was gnawed to the boneafter having learned that his character was going to die. After the New Yorkerit wasn’t like Daenerys, on the filming of the series.

It must be said that the star of the show taken from the book of George R. R. Martin has had to deal with of serious health concerns. Emilia Clarke has suffered 2 fractures aneurysm that could be fatal.

And this, during the shooting of the first season of Game of Thrones. This goes back at the beginning of the shoot in 2011while the mother of dragons-in-training in a gym, before that he shall take of severe headaches.

“I had the impression that an elastic band I had compressed the heada pain that intensifies without being able to control it “, told it in an interview in the New Yorker a year earlier. Very quickly, she realized that she could no longer walk or stay upright.

Emilia Clarke: she thought she would not survive

“At this moment, I understood that I had brain damage “, tells Emilia Clarke. According to the diagnostic, it will be d’a STROKE…

It will also suffer from aphasia, a disorder that will make him forget his text. And even up to his own name !

“During the filming, I was no longer sure of myselfand weak and frightened at the thought of dying at any time “, tells the Imbrûlée in its maintenance. “Season 2 was the worst for me, I didn’t know what Daenerys did “.

In effect, Emilia Clarke was convinced “I wasn’t going to survive. And when it was better, I thought that I could never go back to playing “if worried about it.

Fortunately, the star has been able to recover and ensure high performance for almost 10 years. She subsequently completed a partnership with Same To You, a charity dedicated to the victims of cerebral accidents.

