Emilia Clarke becomes an ambassador for the brand Clinique

Emilia Clarke, the british actress revealed by the series Game of Thrones, becomes the first ambassador for ‘star’ of the brand Clinique. The new representative of the Clinical range iD, it highlights its charm and its natural for a campaign of the most authentic.

First famous face of Clinical

Emilia Clarke and Clinical live together a “first time”. In fact, in 50 years of existence, the Clinic has never used a star to represent it, and by his side, Emilia Clarke has never lend his face to a beauty brand. Elizabeth Nolan, senior vice-president and director of the world premiere of the Clinic, explains this unprecedented collaboration. “We have not gone to a model, we went to someone with a human personality“. Emilia Clarke is much more than a pretty face ; it is a whole person, whose values fit perfectly with those of the american brand. The star GOT has expressed on this subject : “I am the new ambassador for Clinical iD, but this is not all, I’m also funny, philanthropist and researcher”. This collaboration thus takes all its meaning, far from the diktats of beauty usual.

Clinic iD : the range of personalized care

Products for all the women and all the needs, such has been the issue of care face iD, flagship range of Clinical. By what means ? One of the customizationof course ! A trend become a staple in the world of beauty, enabling each woman to find her happiness. In effect, the range iconic the brand offers textures multipthees can be customized with the addition ofconcentrated active are able to solve different skin problems : redness, acne, wrinkles, dull complexion… Of the care-to-measure listen to each problems. A principle validated by Emilia Clarke, who, like all women, is in search of such ‘miracle products’ : “I love the self-confidence and the pleasure that this brand brings to people who use their products,” she confided. What’s more, a new kid arrives in the continuum of care in the beginning of the year : Clinical iD Dramatically Different Moisturizing BB-Gel. A new tinted care can adapt to all skin toneswhile now the hydration of the skin during 8 hours. Healthy glow guaranteed ! Together with Emilia Clarke, Clinical sign of a beauty campaign modern and inspiring which we will hear in 2020.