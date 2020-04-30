Emilia Clarke caused a sensation in a yellow dress behind XXL

Remember, last November 14, Emilia Clarke had been the rage with an original look by appearing at the pre-evening on the occasion of the Golden Globes. This Monday, December 2, 2019, the actress has once again caused a sensation. Zoom.

Certainly, the actress Emilia Clarke is becoming a real fashion icon. After you have marked the spirits last November 14 with a holding the atypical composed of a skirt of blue with a band of pale pink, as well as a highly original, the actress revealed in the cult series Game Of Thrones has once again caused a sensation. In fact, this Monday, December 2, 2019, Emilia Clarke appeared on the red carpet of the The British Fashion Awards London with a look very colorful.

The actress wore an all yellow flashy composed of a pencil skirt with a crop-top in satin to the sleeves transparent XXL. An outfit that was perfectly her silhouette and that went wonderfully. For its beauty, Emilia Clarke had opted for sobriety : a low chignon, hair pulled and with the line placed in the middle. One word : canon.

Emilia Clarke, who is poised to become the new icon mode ?

After Celine Dion that has totally changed your look by focusing on outfits more original and sophisticated, Emilia Clarke might, also, become very quickly the new icon of fashion. At each of its appearances, the actress, who is currently the poster Last Christmas, caused a sensation with looks still more daring.

On 22 September, she had emerged transformed, on the occasion of the Emmy Awards. For the ceremony, she had fallen for a gorgeous long dress with the strapless as well as for a short bob and a coloring platinum blonde. Waiting for new looks, we’ll let you discover its held “feeling” when The British Fashion Awards. Do you like it ?