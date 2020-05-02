Emilia Clarke celebrates her birthday with Jason Momoa and Kit Harington

Happy birthday Emilia ! The actress has turned 33 years old on the 23 October and celebrated the anniversary this weekend, surrounded by her loved ones. And among them were her two lovers the most famous… in a series !

Jason Momoa and Kit Harington together for Emilia Clarke

Actors Jason Momoa (Khal Drogo) and Kit Harington (Jon Snow) joined Emilia Clarke to celebrate his birthday ! The famous trio of Game of Thrones has remained a very close friend since the end of the series and this photo is proof of that. In legend, Emilia Clarke writes : “The reunion have never been so hairy”. In the commentary, Jason Momoa commented : “Happy birthday sweetheart. So glad you have seen it !”

On 23 October, Emilia Clarke spent his birthday evening in Paris surrounded by the team of the film Last Christmas at the hotel Costes. She was posting a photo in the process of blowing out a candle by commenting : “You’re right. I am now wishing more bread in the grape. @lastchristmasthemovie thank you for my birthday with a parisian dream. London, that is what you have to say ?”

Emilia Clarke and the cast of Game of Thrones

This is not the first time that we have evidence thatEmilia Clarke and Jason Momoa are very close. The latter has continued to follow the progress of the character Daenerys Targaryen on HBO, even after leaving the series. The comment of Jason Momoa on the account Instagram of Emilia Clarke during the broadcast of the last episode of GOT was adorable : “Baby, this episode killed me. I love you to madness !”.

Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke are also very close since the beginning of the series, even if their two characters have waited several years before they met ! Emilia Clarke is also good friends with the wife of Kit Harington, theactress Rose Leslie (Ygritte). Kit Harington was also given to the Daily Mirror in April : “Emilia, Rose and I are good friends, so even if you’re an actor and that it is your job, there is something strange when you go to dinner, all three, after having had a scene with a kiss on the same day”.

In any case, regardless of the scenes in Game of Thrones, they have not had because of their friendship !