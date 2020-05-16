Emilia Clarke : check out his tattoo of the dragons of Game of Thrones !

His dragon, it was in the skin ! Emilia Clarke, interpreter of Daenerys Targaryen, mother of dragonscelebrated the end of filming of the series, which has made celebrating by offering a tattoo in the likeness of Viserion, Rhaegal and Drogon. A small creating discrete on the right wrist, dragons flying, which she unveiled on her behalf Instagram. “Mother of dragons forever. @_dr_woo has ensured that this mom doesn’t forget HAMAIS her babies, ” she wrote, adding a hashtag that she briefly turned the eye. The mother of dragons would she have phobia of needles ?

Emilia Clarke is not the only former student of the series “Game of Thrones” to have scored the coup. A few weeks ago, Sophie Turner, interpreter of Sansa Stark, was to tattoo on the forearm, a wolf, the emblem of the family Stark, with the inscription ” The pack survives “, ” the pack survives “. Last month, Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark, the sister of Sansa, is she also gone under the needle for a tattoo tribute to the series. She did write “No One” in the nape of the neck, in reference to ” A girl is no one.”

If the actors have definitively turned the page – Emilia Clarke has turned in “Solo : A Star Wars Story” was presented at Cannes in 2018 – the public waits with impatience for the dissemination of the ultimate season of ” Game of Thrones “. It will still have to wait a bit since the season 8 will be broadcast in the United States from the month of April 2019. In the spring, the winter will finally come.