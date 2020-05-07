Emilia Clarke divine at the premiere of the film Last Christmas (PHOTOS)

This Tuesday, October 29, was being held at the New York premiere of the romantic comedy Last Christmas (in the cinema on the 27th of November), signed Paul Feig (My best friends, SOS Ghosts). Inspired by the tube Wham ! of George Michaelthis film is poised to steal the hearts of fans of Game of thrones offering a pretty Emilia Clarke his first real role on the big screen since the arrest of the hit series. In the skin of a young English woman, a bit saucy, working in a shop with Christmas decorations, the actress unveils a whole other day. Sparkling, blunderer and engaging, it is far from the authoritarian Daenerys ! To present this new role, the young woman has conquered the first spectators walking the red carpet of the premiere in a gorgeous tight-fitting dress, and glittering of the house Valentino. Absolutely divine, Emilia Clarke had also decorated for the occasion on its biggest asset charm : his smile !

These on the red carpet very cheerful, actresses Emma Thompson (who also signed the screenplay for the film) and Michelle Yeoh. But also the actor Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians), which turns the head of Emilia Clarke in the movie… Here, there’s no romance between them but a beautiful complicity ! Henry Golding is also come with his sublime wife Liv Lo.

