Emilia Clarke does still not have the fate of Daenerys

It took an episode to reduce them to ashes do you have ? – the image we had of Daenerys. A character that we have seen it grow, evolve and become, season after season, more and more strong. A character we would have liked to see end up on the throne if he had not lost the pedals in the episode 5 of season 8. A shock to the fans but also for Emilia Clarke, who admitted recently to Entertainment Weekly that she was “dumbfounded” by the evolution of his character.

Emilia Clarke, very saddened by the end of Daenerys

“What, what, what ??? It’s not out of nowhere. I’m astounded. I have absolutely not seen it coming it all,”. Here, in sum, the reaction that has had Emilia Clarke the discovery of the scenario of the season 8 of Game of Thrones. And we understand why.

This season has been particularly trying for the khaleesi : in six episodes, she was betray by his advisor, has had to sacrifice many of his men in the battle of Winterfell, has lost two of her dragons, saw her confidante always Missandei to determine the head and, to top it all, has learned that her lover was finally his nephew, a descendant of Targaryen to the throne would normally return.

Result : our dear Daenerys Targaryen, on which there was, until then all our hopes of a reign more just and peaceful, vrillait totally in the episode 5 of season 8, in reducing to ashes the city – and the inhabitants – of the Port Dir.

Things do not improve for Daenerys in episode 6 of season 8 of Game of Thrones as the mother of dragons is finally assassinated by a Jon Snow also devastated. A tragic fate for a character until then so powerful that it has completely returned to Emilia Clarke.

“I cried,” said the actress to Entertainment Weekly that, following the reading of the scenario, is “part to do a tour. I’m out of the house, I took my keys and my phone and I came back with blisters at the foot. I didn’t go back for five hours. I said to myself : “How I gonna do it ?””.

Because it is a completely different destiny that hoped to Emilia Clarke for his character, which, for her, began the series with “the best intentions in the world”. Despite recent events, the actress confides elsewhere : “I rest on the side of Daenerys. I can’t do otherwise.”

If Emilia Clarke would have liked to see Daenerys end differently – and especially not having to have so many events -it is expected, however, to see his character die at the end of the series : “After ten years working on this series, I tell myself that all this is logical. What could she do ? (…) It is not as if she could suddenly say, “ok, I’m going to go put cookies in the oven, I sat down a little and spend time with my children.” This would never have happened. It is a Targaryen”.

The goodbyes difficult actors from GOT series

It is not only for Emilia Clarke the end of Game of Thrones it has been a difficult. And several actors from the series have shared their emotion this Sunday on the social networks.

On Instagram, it is a message very touching Sophie Turner has posted as a tribute to the end of the series : “Sansa, I have learned the strength, the courage, and what is the true strength. I have learned kindness, patience, and to govern with love. I grew up with you”.

What consoled (a little) the fans, who, too, would be very difficult to say goodbye to Westeros.