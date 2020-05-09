Emilia Clarke explained the decision to Daenerys

The article you are about to read continent of spoilers on episode 5 of season 8 of Game of Thrones. If you have not yet viewed The Bellsbecause this is the title of the episode, we invite you to do so before continuing.

It is a psychological transformation looming for several episodes. Daenerys does not want to hear any more talk of diplomacy and leniency. She has had enough of the little shenanigans and to see his friends to Essos to die. It is to end this war that she decided to force through a victory lightning and deadly thanks to his last dragon. Lovers of history will tell you that they see here a metaphor of the atomic weapon. A major disaster, causing many civilian casualties, but decidedly effective in stopping a war.

Of course, Daenerys is not happy of this choice, which is motivated by the succession drama that she lived. “It is so natural for a person to replicate by anger,” explains Emilia Clarke who is the Mother of dragons. It was there, that anger has always been there. It is this that has guided him through all these trials”.

Game of Thrones | Season 8 Episode 5 | The Mad Queen (HBO)







“There is this anger that is so familiar to them that just overwhelm them, but this time she doesn’t stop, she continues. It fully lives up to this rage. You might call it the ‘madness of the Targaryen’ but this is not really it. It is simply the pain, the mourning… And in doing so, she had the opportunity to forget his pain for a few moments“explains the actress, before concluding : “When you feel this level of disappointment, of failure, of shame, of grief, of love’s broken… It doesn’t take much for you to enter the red line”.

Daenerys will she regret her decision ? What will be the reactions of Jon, Arya, Sansa, Tyrion, cutworm, or even Davos, who have (so far) survived this season 8 ? The new queen of Westeros can she atone for her sins or will she be stopped ? It will have to wait for may 20 to have the heart net.

The editorial recommends that you



Read more

