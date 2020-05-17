Emilia Clarke finally reveals who has left the tumbler on the set of Game of Thrones

It was one of the biggest mysteries of the series: why see a cup of coffee during episode 4 of season 8 of Game of Thrones? Several months after, Emilia Clarke revealed the identity of the owner of the famous goblet which has been the subject of more ink than the last episode of the hit series.

“There was a party before the Emmy Awards, and Conleth [Hill], who plays Varys, who was sitting next to me in the scene, made me a secret: ‘Emilia, I have to tell you something my dear. The cup of coffee belonged to me’,” said the actress on the set of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

According to the actor, Conleth Hill has justified his gesture in inqu’he had “not much to do in this scene”: “I think that it is he who has done it,” says Emilia Clarke. “He said – perhaps he was drunk – but he said!”

“This is just a mistake, and we prefer to laugh”

Interviewed on this famous cup by the media japanese StarChannel, David Benioff and D. B. Weiss spoke for the first time in September last, this subject, who had earned widespread criticism and not a little teased after the airing of the episode in question:

“We focused so much on Daenerys and Jon Snow that we have simply not seen this coffee cup, in the middle,” said Benioff. “At the beginning, I did not even manage to believe it, and then I had enough shame, because how does one could miss a cup of coffee in the middle of the plan? And then finally, sooner or later, it just ended up being funny. This is just a mistake, and we prefer to laugh.”

The co-creator of the series has compared this error to the manufacture of a Persian carpet, whose tradition is that it still has a small defect, because “only God can create something perfect”. “I guess it was a little bit of our Persian rug to us,” he added. “This is exactly the reason why I asked for a cup of coffee at this place,” she said, amused, his partner D. B. Weiss.