Emilia Clarke forget “Game of Thrones” in the arms of a hottie

Emilia Clarke manages the post ” Game of Thrones “.

It gives the reply to Henry Golding in the romantic comedy ” Last Christmas “.

The actress intends to devote himself fully to the cinema.

Soon it’s Christmas and Last Christmas of

Paul Feig prompt

Emilia Clark to celebrate a few weeks before the official date to the sound of tubes

George Michae. The young woman, mostly known for her role of Princess Daenerys of Game of Thrones offers a role far more tender in this romantic comedy.

In this “feel good movie” produced and co-written by Emma Thompson, the milf continues to turn film that she had begun with Before you Thea Sharrock and Terminator Genysis Alan Taylor. The judgment of Game of Thrones enables him to devote himself fully to projects for the 7th Art such as this fantasy where she plays a woman at the end of the roller, which will regain a taste for life and love with a handsome young man camped by

Henry Golding. “The girl that I play has nothing to do with a heroine as usual, she has a side of cynicism that I liked “, she says. The actress is crisp to perfection in this little movie full of good feelings.