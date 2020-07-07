Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones) a victim of two STROKES, she is confident in this difficult period

Although you may not be familiar with, but Emilia Clarke has been close to death on two occasions, in 2011 and 2013. The actress who plays Daenerys in the series Game of Thrones in fact, it has been the victim of two STROKE (cerebrovascular accident), at the age of 25 years and 27 years. The period that followed these two incidents has been quite difficult for the young woman of 33 years of age, and if he managed to hold on, it is thanks to the medical personnel that accompanied it. Very grateful to them, Emilia Clarke took advantage of a book of Adam Kay, Dear NHS: 100 Stories to Say Thank youto write a letter of appreciation to the team of caregivers who helped her through these bad times.

Emilia Clarke return

In the book, which will be published on the 9th of July next, Emilia Clarke began by thanking “the nurse who suggested – after all they have had a hard time finding what I had when I was admitted the first time – that I should have a brain scan. She saved my life”. The actress then expressed her gratitude to the nurses “I have been washing the body with love and care, when I could not walk or sit” and to the women of the house “who cleaned up the floor when my pool toilet has fallen to the earth”. Finally, to close your letter, Emilia Clarke thanked the nurse who had allowed his mother to stay at his side when the family members of other patients were asked to leave the area.

A thank-you letter of the most moving that should touch the hearts of the members of the National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery, Queen Square, London. Today, the actress of 33 years of age, is in a good state of health, but to never forget these two dramas, she has created the association SameYouin order to support for people who have undergone brain surgery.