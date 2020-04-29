Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones) as an angel, lovely on the cover of Wonderland ! (PHOTO)

On the occasion of the release of the film “Last Christmas”, Emilia Clarke poses for the cover of the magazine “Wonderland”. The star is delighted with it.

Daenerys has changed ! Always also pretty, the mother of dragons has swapped his clothes leather for a beautiful pair of angelic wings. Emilia Clarke is beautiful. MCE TV says it all !

After Lili Reinhart, it is the turn ofEmilia Clarke photographed by ” Wonderland “. On the occasion of the release of his new film, the star of “Game of Thrones” posing for the cover of the magazine. For that, she is transformed ! The short hair, smile, lips and eyes in the vague. A corset, a blue jeans and some jewelry. For this coverage, the briton, appears simply dressed.

I’d be eternally grateful, “ stated the young woman on her Insta. Beautifully captured by the photographer’s eye Emilia Clarke is delighted . She has also expressed her joy on the social networks. “Wonderland, you’ve made me look a lot more cool than I actually am. And for thisstated the young woman on her Insta.

Emilia Clarke on the cover on the occasion of the release of the film ” Last Christmas “

Enchanted by the picture of the magazine, Emilia Clarke was published on the networks. In just 13 hours, this one has generated more than 2 million likes. A photo success that has also brought a lot of comments. Her stage companion, Jason Momoa (aka Khal Drogo in ” Game of Thrones “), is not private to congratulate the actress by writing, “you’re beautiful love “ !

This cover has then been realized on the occasion of the last film of the actress, “Last Christmas” ! A Christmas story in which Emilia Clarke will play an elf of Santa Claus. The film will be available on the screens from November 27. The achievement is signed Paul Feig, screenplay, Emma Thompson. With all these big names, the film is likely to be a great success, and promises as well, a sublime romance of Christmas as we love them !

