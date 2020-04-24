Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones) close to the ex-wife of Tom Ellis (Lucifer) ? Here’s the amazing proposal that she made him

So recently we told one another about how did the first meeting of Emilia Clarke with Kit Harington, of which it is very close, be aware that the star of Game of Thrones has also developed links of friendship with another actress. Has the poster of the drama Seagull, Emilia has found in his playing partner Tamzin Outhwaite a new friend and this name is probably not unknown, since it is the ex-wife of the star of Lucifer, Tom Ellis. Currently confined to her home with her two daughters because of the coronavirus, Tamzin revealed on his Twitter account thatEmilia Clarke he had an adorable proposal in these difficult times.

I’m a lucky one. I have @emiliaclarke offering to read stories to my girls, live!I have chef friends happy to drop off food. A boyfriend who is bleaching the house, and a whole heap of friends who are offering support but I’m still going slightly crazy! — tamzin outhwaite (@mouthwaite) March 23, 2020

In this message shared with his community, the ex of Tom Ellis says : “I’m a lucky girl. Emilia Clarke proposed that I do a live and read stories to my girls ! I have a friend Chef who is happy to drop the food. A small-boyfriend who took care of the house and a bunch of friends who give me their support but I always get a little more crazy”. If we knew Emilia as an actress of talent, needless to say thatit is also equipped with a great generosity in wanting to lend a hand to Tamzin. Pending further information, Emilia Clarke has recently entrusted its challenges to find love.