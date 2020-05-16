Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones) discouraged by his father to become an actress, find out why

While Emilia Clarke has experienced great success through Game of Thrones which is part of the series, which ended in 2019so , be aware that a young woman of 33-year-old had been cautioned by one of his relatives about the profession of actress. Very young, Emilia had developed a passion for theater while attending the comedy Showboat on which his father worked as a sound engineer, a real revelation for the little girl she was then. Very enthusiastic at the idea of to start in the middle, Emilia, however, was discouraged by his father, who had then expressed what he thought of the business of the show.

Emilia Clarke in Game of Thrones

In an interview granted to Esquire in 2015, Emilia Clarke had revealed that she and her father had a discussion and that the latter had made sure that she knows what she is confronting in wanting to exercise this profession : “He wanted me to be very realistic about all this, about how nobody makes money” before you continue “The only reply is that you will need to learn, as I was, he said, is ‘do you Want fries with that ?”‘. So far, this has not broken the dreams of the young woman, since she will eventually land a role in Game of Thrones thanks to which today it is a renowned actress. Always on Emilia Clarke, check out what it looks like the man of her dreams.