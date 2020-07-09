Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones) far from being recognized in public, she reveals an anecdote hilarious with Kit Harington

Even if Emilia Clarke was discouraged by his father to become an actress, the young wife of 33 years has listened to her heart and was finally able to live his passion to the delight of their millions of fans. Over the years, Emilia has card stock on our small screen with his role in the Game of Thrones. If the series was a worldwide success, the actors have become too big stars, recognized and beloved icons. However, despite the fact that it is very famous, Emilia Clarke revealed that people do not often acknowledge in the street. The reason for this ? The natural color of the hair, of brown color, it is very different from your blonde wig in the series to which it is associated in a systematic way.

Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington in Game of Thrones

So far from being recognized in public because of this particular detail, the actress unveiled in 2016, during a visit on the set of Conan O’brien, a story absolutely hilarious when she walked with her partner to game, Kit Harington : “Not to recognize me. When I ride with Kit Harington, who plays Jon Snow or Gwen Christie, who plays Brienne of Torth, the people say to me, ‘Can you take this photo for us?” and I answered ” of course ! Certainly, I can !'”. A moment of anonymity that does not seem to bother. It’s always about the series, here is what it should look like the characters of Game of Thrones season 8 in real life according to the books.