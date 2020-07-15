Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones) happy to work with Sophie Turner ? Here’s what she really thought

While we give you the opportunity to discover how was the first encounter between Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington, both of which are very close to, to know that the actress, star of Game of Thrones it has also formed other friendships with the rest of the cast of the series. If a friendship were born on film sets are not rare, the Emilia, and Sophie Turner it is a proof of it. The two accomplices, the chemistry between the two women is beautiful and realthat is not to annoy the fans. But while the two actresses are close, this makes for your relationship to work ?

Emilia Clarke in Game of Thrones

Asked by Harper’s Bazaar in 2019, Emilia Clarke revealed that it was simply wonderful to work with Sophie : “It is a very good friend to me, so that was very fun and we were very silly together” she said before continuing “We are accustomed to say,” Ah ! Ca is there, it is doing it now. We have a discussion between the actresses”, as opposed to me and to Sophie. With all these scenes where we can meet new people, it was as if each day was a small celebration”. Pretty statements that should delight fans of the show. Always in the region of Emilia Clarke, check out his story hilarious with Kit Harrington, where he was revealed to not be recognized in public.