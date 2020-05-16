Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones) in a panic in front of his crush, his encounter as funny as disturbing with a great actor

We do this more. Emilia Clarke, who has difficulty finding lovepart of the personalities of the most popular among viewers. Thanks to his role in the series Game of Thronesthe actress is quickly becoming a key figure on the small screen. Despite his fame, the unforgettable Daenerys Targaryen has kept his humility. Its freshness and honesty bring everyone to agreement. As you know, the actress never hesitates to share stories that are embarrassing to its subject, and always with a smile. Recently interviewed by the magazine Harper’s Bazaar UKthe beautiful brunette was delivered with a sense of humor about his meeting awkward with an actor very well known which does not leave indifferent.

Leonardo DiCaprio poses on a red carpet

Emilia Clarke revealed that was his first crush : “Leonardo DiCaprio, to 100%. It is still the case today. I don’t know of any young women or young men who have not fallen for him.” Unfortunately for her, their first exchange was very embarrassing : “He challenged me to a ‘Hey !’ and I started a ‘Hey’ petrified. The 12 year-old girl in me said ‘Say something !’ but I was only looking at saying ‘Hey’. All the parts of my brain were telling me ‘Say another word,’ but I have not succeeded. I just say ‘Hey’ three times in a row and it is gone.” A moment malaisant which it will remember ! And for still more news, here is how was the first meeting between Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke.