Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones) is making fun of the dance, Kit Harington. This is hilarious !

Emilia Clarke has impressed the public in a funny dance. In fact, when she is invited in the show of Jimmy Fallon, it mimics the race with a dance and Kit Harington. Moreover, she did not fail to make the public laugh with his remark hilarious.

Emilia Clarke : What a funny dance !

The actress of Game of Thrones has said that he is saddened of the criticism the series has received. However, in spite of everything, Emilia Clarke is still as famous. Besides, she did not fail to put a lot of humor to the tv. Indeed, on the set of the famous show of Jimmy Fallon, it was mind-boggling and hilarious. Moreover, we do not know her yet in this respect. Yes, sometimes the character of the characters of a film could confuse its actor in reality. Nevertheless, Emilia Clarke has proven how much she could be funny and that she knew how to have fun.

It gently pokes fun at his friend

In this video you see a bit over the top, Emilia Clarke is dancing. A funny dance about ! Oh yes, would you believe that it is in the process of resuming a dance of one of his fellow actors of Game of Thrones. The actress and her seem quite close to that either in the series or in real life. In fact, a great friendship reign between Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington outside of Game of Thrones.

Moreover, it is one of the reasons why the actress was allowed to mock gently to Kit Harrington. Getting up, she started doing this dance by doing a big pout to the mouth, eyes tightly closed. At the same time, it is swinging a little her shoulders back and forth while holding on to the ends of his blazer. It was hilarious ! According to the explanations of the interpreter of Daenerys Targaryen (Game of Thrones) is in the process of mimic a dance rather pretentious Kit Harington. ” He calls it the dance of the shoulder, and he makes a face at the same time (…) to believe that he wants to play the seducers (…) “ says Emilia Clarke.

In its momentum very serious, the young actress has even used a phrase typical among them which made everyone laugh. “Kit Harington could be at a rave and will still dance that way.” Apparently, it seems, therefore, that it is the dance style of the actor and that it will always be so. In any case, Emilia Clarke will surely give ideas of a challenge for fans and we won’t be surprised if it’s been a great buzz in no time. In any case, his response to the criticisms of Game of Thrones is very surprising.