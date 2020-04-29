Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones) ready to find love on an app for dating ? She describes her ideal man

Ah, love ! If Cupid we usually falls over when you least expect it, sometimes it is necessary to give him a boost. It’s not surprising therefore that numerous people enrol on applications of meetings. As Mr. and Mrs. All-the-World, the stars are not immune to technology to find their half. But some of them do not dare to take the plunge. Like d’Emilia Clarke, who taclait recently, Kit Harington on his side crâneur. Interviewed by the Mirror UK, the star of Game of Thrones said : “There was a period where I was really tempted to register. I saw all my friends swiper to the left and to the right, and I asked them ‘what are you doing ?’ ‘I am looking for a guy’ ‘Ok cool’. If I didn’t have the job that I perform currently, I’m game for it, without hesitation, 100%. And I have the impression that it is no longer taboo now.”

If it is not tomorrow the day before you bump Emilia Clarke on Tinderyou should know that however all your chances to crack if you have these nice qualities. Questioned by the reporter, the british actress did not hesitate to describe her ideal man. “If you make me laugh, I’m already charmed. It is necessary that the person be caring and kind. For example, when someone invites you to an appointment and that he has already thought to make things interesting, it means everything. But a sense of humor, this is the top. If you can laugh with someone, it’s just the sexiest thing in the world” she as well unveiled in daily life. Opinion with the amateurs. Elsewhere in the news, our friends, celebrities, know that Ryan Reynolds made fun of the mustache Henry Cavill in a video more hilarious than ever.