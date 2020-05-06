Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones) single, here’s what it looks like the man of her dreams

Contrary to received ideas, Emilia Clarke was also struggling to find love. As you know, being a celebrity does not necessarily romantic relationships. Sometimes it is even the opposite. What is certain is that the british actress already knows what it looks like the man of her dreams. Questioned about it by the magazine Peoplethe unforgettable Daenerys Targaryen in the series Game of Thrones said : “Honestly, and I know that all women say that but I really think in the depths of my heart, my ideal man is someone whose brain is as big as his sense of humor.”

But the qualities that it takes to seduce her don’t stop there. Emilia Clarke continued in describing the personality and the physical that she likes in a man : “I want someone super intelligent, who can make me laugh, and who has a little pot belly. I don’t need chocolate bars. Of course, I’m not going to kick him out of bed if he has but I don’t expect necessarily perfection.” The things that do will certainly fall not on deaf ears. Notice to fans ! Elsewhere in the news, be aware thatEmilia Clarke has freaked out in front of her crush and this encounter with a great actor has been as funny as annoying.