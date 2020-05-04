Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones) single, return of all the men in her life

We will say, Emilia Clarke, who described recently in what looks like her ideal man, is one of the single most coveted in Hollywood. As talented as beautiful, the actress star of the series Game of Thrones do not leave the men indifferent. And yet, if we are to believe the rumours in Hollywood, the actress is always a heart to take. Very discreet about her private life, she discloses almost no information about his romantic relationships. Enough to wake up our curiosity. The editorial’ of melty, indeed, leaning on his love life. Here are the men who have been in a relationship with the inevitable interpreter of Daenerys Targaryen.

Seth MacFarlane

From September 2012 to march 2013, Emilia Clarke has lived a love story with Seth MacFarlanethe creator of the series Family Guy. A romance that ended because of the distance. “They are no longer together and it’s really because of their location. She was often in Europe for the filming of Game of Thrones while he lives in California, so it is difficult to manage the distance. But they remained friends” told a source to E! News.

Cory Michael Smith

In 2014, Emilia Clarke has fallen for the beautiful Cory Michael Smith. The two actors, who have played together in the room Breakfast At Tiffany’s on Broadway, had been seen very accomplices for the evening Vanity Fair after the Oscars. An informant had also revealed to have seen the couple in the process of holding hands and dancing glued-tight. The two main concerned have never confirmed their relationship.

Jai Courtney

On the set of his film Terminator Genisys, Emilia Clarke fell under the charm of Jai Courtneyhis playing partner. The beautiful british and the attractive australian have started dating secretly in the course of 2014. If you do not know the reasons of their break-up, the actor has confirmed that he was single in June 2015.

Charlie McDowell

In September 2018 until the end of January 2019, Emilia Clarke, who has recently down Kit Harington with humor on his side crâneur, has been in a relationship with Charlie McDowell. The actress and the director have had a brief romance of a few months. At the time, the pretty british had missed clues to her relationship, by posting on Instagram a shot of their shadows on a beach and photos taken by her lover. This last was to wish him a happy birthday to the actress, before eventually deleting the post and unfollower on the social network. Today the two former lovebirds are separated and seem to have cut the bridges.