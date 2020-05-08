Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones) : Sublime to the avant-première of his new film

In this preview of Last Christmas, Emilia Clarke was reunited with his partner Michelle Yeoh, Emma Thompson and Henry Golding. The cast exchanged hugs and bursts of laughter in the face of photographers under the charm.

In Last Christmas, Emilia Clarke performer Kate, a young woman living in London and employed in a Christmas shop, which drags behind it a series of bad decisions. She meets Tom (Henry Golding), who seems to see it as much more than what she lets appear. The magic of Christmas will operate for the two protagonists.

The romantic comedy will be released in France on November 29, 2019.