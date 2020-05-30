Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones) to the angels, she welcomes a new member too crisp in his family (PHOTOS)

While Matt Pokora and Christina Milian are officially parents and they have unveiled the first name of their son, Emilia Clarke comes also to welcome a new member in the family, but not of the same kind ! It is indeed not a child as the star of Game of Thrones is single but another little being who will no doubt illuminate his daily life. Yes, you will have understood, Emilia fell in love with an adorable puppy. A great lover of animals and dogs in particular, a four-legged companion is exactly what the actress of 33 years was in need, and to see her smile, she is ecstatic !

It is completely cracked ! More than happy of this new addition in his family, Emilia Clarke held to introduce his new little puppy to her community : “He simply could not stop. He can not physically stop being the MOST BEAUTIFUL PUPPY in THE WORLD. Everyone, I present to you Ted. Super Ted. My new little darling. Light of my put*** of life. Ready to flood this feed Instagram and blow up everything to still be able to leave the place in a cup of tea”. Of course, this little being was unanimous with the fans that have literally melted : “This is too much ! I love it !”, “Precious” or “Oh my God he is so cute !!!”. We can only agree ! In the rest of the news, a crazy rumor has it that Miley Cyrus went to Australia to confront Liam Hemsworth on his behavior.