Emilia Clarke gives the description of the man of her dreams !

In an interview with People magazine, Emilia Clarke has given the description of the man of her dreams… Gentlemen, take notes !

Single, Emilia Clarke has made statements about the man of her dreams. MCE TV will reveal to you all…

Emilia Clarke has the heart on the hand. The actress of Game of Thrones is so very committed against the coronavirus, and she proves it.

The pretty british decided to mobilise in order to to raise funds, therefore, to support caregivers. They cure people with the virus. In a video posted on Instagram, the young woman has asked to his fans to help collect 250, 000 pounds.

This money will be fully donated to the association SameYou. The latter comes to the aid of victims of cerebral accidents. A beautiful initiative that has enchanted her fans on Instagram.

If the young woman about her, it is also for his love life. Single for the past few months, the actress made the revelations crispy… on the man of her dreams.

EMILIA CLARKE DESCRIBES The MAN OF HER DREAMS

When asked by the american magazine Peoplethe interpreter of Daenerys Targaryen has said : “Honestly, I know all women say this, but I’ll say it from the depths of my heart : my ideal man is the one that has a brain as big as his sense of humor” . It is being said.

Very attached to the humor and self-deprecating, the one who does the heart beat of the pretty blonde girl will be a true clown. Eager to talk about his love life, Emilia Clarke has made other revelations.

If humor occupies an important place the intelligence is thus also a criterion of choice. “I want someone super intelligent, who can make me laugh, and who has a little pot belly. I don’t need someone with bars of chocolate “.

In conclusion, the English has entrusted this : “Obviously, I’m not going to kick him out of bed if he has but I don’t expect necessarily to perfection “. It is very important.

Here are some statements that should give pleasure to many young men. So, gentlemen, to your CV !

