Emilia Clarke happy to work with Sophie Turner ?

Interviewed in Harper’s Bazaar magazine in 2019, Emilia Clarke spoke of his relationship with Sophie Turner on filming Game of Thrones

Now is a good time as the series Game of Thrones came to an end. After several years of filming, each actor of the saga was a return to his everyday life. On the other hand, some have woven links during these many years. The test is with Emilia Clarke and Sophie Turner.

Because yes, the two actresses have shared many moments together. Fans I have wondering no doubt how this is possible. Especially when one knows the two characters played by the two women.

One of them was the conquest of the iron throne and the other fought for his brother to recover. In other words, Emilia Clarke and Sophie Turner could not go back to being friends, if we carried out in the framework of the series.

But there is a world between filming and real life. The one who plays Daenerys in Game of Thrones the evidence in 2019, during an interview for the Harper’s Bazaar.

According to Emilia Clarke, she and “Sansa”, it would have been very close to the series, and even before.

Emilia Clarke, about Sophie Turner in Game of Thrones ?

” It is a very good friend to me. So that was very fun and we were very silly together “ . As reported Meltedthe “mother of dragons” was already friend with the “sister” of Jon Snow, even before landing in the same series.

This, therefore, has facilitated the relationship between Emilia Clarke and the wife of Joe Jonas. More that the actress also added:

“We are accustomed to say,” Ah ! Ca is there, it is doing it now. We have a discussion between the actresses”, as opposed to me and to Sophie. With all these scenes where we can meet new people, it was like if each day was a small celebration “ .

In summary, if the friendship between Daenerys and Sansa perhaps it was impossible in the series, in real life, Emilia Clarke and Sophie Turner being very close.

