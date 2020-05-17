Emilia Clarke has 33 years : a look back on his photos BFF with the ac…

Six months after the stop of the series and on the occasion of the 33rd anniversary of Emilia Clarke, Tv Star invites you to discover the photos BFF to the actress, star of Game of Thrones and other actors of the saga.

Since April and the end of the eighth and final season, the actors of Game of Thrones you are still missing ? We are here for you. On the occasion of the 33rd anniversary ofEmilia Clarkethis Wednesday, October 23: Tv Star proposes to you to discover all the photos of the interpreter of Daenerys with the other actors of the saga to success.

You will find, in particular, Emilia Clarke and Kit Harrington, very accomplices, on the filming of the series. The interpreters of Daenerys and Jon Snow are, in fact, very good friends, since the launch of the saga. “Kit and I, we are of the double in terms of experience, explained Emilia Clarke, there is little, in the columns of Variety. It was about the same age and career similar. We both made stupid movies that we regret and fabulous things of which we are proud.”

But Kit Harrington is not the only actor to Game of Thrones to be close to the young british actress. In fact, you will also discover, in our slideshow, photos of Emilia Clarke Jason Momoa, aka Khal Drogo who was her husband in the series, Alfie Allen, who was camping on the role of Theon Greyjoy, or even Peter Dinklagethe iconic interpreter of Tyrion Lannister.

