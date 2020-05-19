Emilia Clarke has a tattoo of the dragons-a tribute to “Game of Thrones”

It is as well as the british actress of the 31-year-old has tattooed the three dragons on the right wrist, as it comes from the reveal image on his account Instagram. “MOD 4 LYFE !!!! “, “Mother of dragons to life,” says she, adding ” I am satisfied that this mother never forgets her babies “.

After having filmed his last scenes, Emilia Clarke told that he “jumped into a boat to go on an island and say goodbye to the land that was my home away from home for nearly 10 years,” wrote the actress at the end of his extraordinary adventure. “This has been a trip. Thank you for this life that I would never have dared to dream, and for the family that I have met “. She played the character of Daenerys Targaryen since 2010.