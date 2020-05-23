Emilia Clarke has finally expresses the criticism of the last season of GOT

The actress of the famous series Game of Thrones, Emilia Clarke, who ultimately breaks the silence to give his opinion on the criticisms of the last season of the series.

It’s been several months that the fans of Game of Thrones have been able to discover the episodes of season 8. It was this season that marked the end of the saga, and the least we can say is that opinions were divided. Therefore, there has been a lot of criticism on season 8 of GOTand certain players as well as members of the production team have expressed themselves on this subject. The one that until then had remained silent, it is Emilia Clarke, the translator of Daenerys Targaryen. But she finally decided to speak on the subject and gives his opinion.

Game of Thrones : the events that have marked the end of the season 8

For a series also regarded as Game of Thrones, it was evident that the end could not put everyone of agreement. It was impossible to find an ending that would satisfy all the fans, but the production team never expected probably not to such a reaction from the public. Some have even launched a petition, so that the series has a new purpose. But what is actually produced at the end of the saga ? Of course, fans have all the answer to this question.

But as a reminder, Game of Thrones season 8 has been marked by some events in particular. First of all, it is in this season that Arya, Jon Snow and Daenerys have fought a battle without thank you to Walkers White. It was a very nice battle, just like the one delivered against the Night King. One should not forget the battle between our heroes, their enemy Cersei Lannister. Until then, all the fans were happy and satisfied with the turn of events.

However, the trend changes when Daenerys gets killed. Many fans were shocked by this death. In reality, even if the young woman ended up joining in on the hero, it had nevertheless been the basis of several murders, for the sole purpose of revenge. It is for this reason that Jon Snow was forced to kill her.

This choice of production was much displeased the spectators, because Daenerys has always been perceived as a heroine in the saga. The fate which was reserved, therefore, was seen as unfair.

The critics on ‘Game of Thrones’ season 8 : what think Emilia Clarke

Emilia was not expressed following the release of the latest season of Game of Thrones. But when the young actress finally decides to be heard, she explains how she feels badly for the show runners David and Dan, who were particularly affected by the criticism of the fans. Many of the actors from the series have also been injured by the criticism of season 8 of GOT. It is for this reason that Emilia Clarke has simply chosen to step away from the social networks.

According to his statements, she has avoided looking for his name on social networks or on Google, and read not even comments when she saw by chance. According to her, the criticisms were mean-spirited and non-constructive.

Emilia Clarke admits willingly that this end could not please everyone. But she feels really sad because the team did the maximum and that the result would not have been better. For the young woman, it is a pity that the fans have not appreciated, but whatever it was, it was impossible to satisfy everybody.