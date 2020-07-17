Emilia Clarke has listened to the speeches of Hitler to a Game of Thrones !

At the end of Game of Thrones, Emilia Clarke, or Daenerys should speak with a speech in an invented language ! A feat.

At the end of the last season of Game of Thrones, Emilia Clarke and her character Daenerys plays a more than important. It is to destroy a city that could have the Throne. Below is a touching speech.

You can see it in front of hundreds of soldiers. The image is mythical. In the garb of a warrior, she arrives, her dragon behind. She has to take the word the presence of all peoples to be accepted. The scene is epic and reminds us of the moments of the Story.

We were able to see through this scene is a reproduction of the speeches of the dictators of yesteryear. All the soldiers are in the line of the tape your stick the same time and it is only in front of them, powerful. And, however, this speech has not been easy for Emilia Clarke.

In fact, it is in a language that does not exist. She, therefore, had to learn from memory, so that it is not their language. An effort to the actress, But by a miracle, the day came to do it in one shot ! She did not return.

The speech of the incredible region of Emilia Clarke in Game of Thrones

” This is the only time that I managed the speech without deceiving myself in some placeand it was in front of the cameras ! If someone would have asked me to do it again the day after that I would have already forgotten. “For her, this moment was something almost magical, she was Daenerys with her.

And for success, to be believable, Emilia Clarke is inspired by true dictators like Hitler. ” J“I’ve seen a lot of videos of the dictators, who spoke in a language I did not understand to see if I could understand the meaning without understanding the language. “

And Emilia Clarke, of the speeches of Hitler are widely understandable. While it is inspired by the way in which he talks about the fans” not be forced too look at the subtitles“. A beautiful success story, because the scene is really epic.

