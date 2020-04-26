Emilia Clarke, her look beauty

During the eight seasons of the series Game of Throneswe saw it in war, as the mother of three dragons, mane peroxydée and diaphanous complexion. In September 2019, it is smiling, brunette hair ultralisse, she appeared in the Emmy Awards. Meanwhile, the dynamic London-based d’1.57 m, ex-student of dramatic art, has forged its personality. She was on the stage in Breakfast at Tiffany’s in New York, and has turned in Last Christmas, romantic comedy, Paul Feig, at this time on the screens, in which Emma Thompson, one of his favourite actresses, plays her mother. This role is much more lightweight that the one who has made him known. The temperament optimistic and the humor of Emilia are incarnate, since 2017, the wake of The One for Dolce & Gabbana, in an atmosphere of cheerful and colorful, very… sicilian. Proof that the young woman to the eyebrows nature and contagious smile has more than one string to his bow.