Emilia Clarke : “I love to make people laugh “

In Last Christmas you try to the comedy. A genre that you care about ?

“I’ve always loved comedies. My parents were surprised that I was not directed to this genre earlier because I was the clown of the family. It was natural that I try one day, still had to find the right project. Last Christmas was this opportunity : the writing is brilliant, much more so than in most romantic comedies. “

Do you like to laugh ?

“When I was little, I was doing funny things without knowing it. My family had shown me a comedy featuring Mrs Malaprop, who always uses the wrong words about. It was all me. It is always me also. I grew up trying to make everyone laugh and I never really stopped. “

The end of Game of Thrones you are allowed a change of air ?

“I’m not going to say : “Now I feel free, finally free of my chains…”, because this is not the case. I have never felt fatigue when I went on the board Game of Thrones. In spite of everything, to accept this new challenge was to dive into a swimming pool filled with frozen water ! It was cool, brilliant, different. Not better or less well, just refreshing ! Seeing come the end of the series, I also mounted a production company, three years ago. Since, I write, I produce and I create different things in which I find myself. I am very fond for example of independent cinema. “

The film takes as its starting point the music of George Michael. Do you like tubes ? And if you were to play in a biopic of the music, which rêveriez you to interpret ?

“You can’t grow up in England without the music of George Michael becomes the soundtrack of your life ! And of course I’d like to play in biopics, but there are a lot of singers that I like that I could never sing… Play Joni Mitchell or Dusty Springfield would be a sacrilege… the Same for Billie Holliday that I love. “