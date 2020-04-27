Emilia Clarke : “I love to make people laugh “

In Last Christmas you try to the comedy. A genre that you care about ?
“I’ve always loved comedies. My parents were surprised that I was not directed to this genre earlier because I was the clown of the family. It was natural that I try one day, still had to find the right project. Last Christmas was this opportunity : the writing is brilliant, much more so than in most romantic comedies. “
Do you like to laugh ?
“When I was little, I was doing funny things without knowing it. My family had shown me a comedy featuring Mrs Malaprop, who always uses the wrong words about. It was all me. It is always me also. I grew up trying to make everyone laugh and I never really stopped. “
The end of Game of Thrones you are allowed a change of air ?
“I’m not going to say : “Now I feel free, finally free of my chains…”, because this is not the case. I have never felt fatigue when I went on the board Game of Thrones. In spite of everything, to accept this new challenge was to dive into a swimming pool filled with frozen water ! It was cool, brilliant, different. Not better or less well, just refreshing ! Seeing come the end of the series, I also mounted a production company, three years ago. Since, I write, I produce and I create different things in which I find myself. I am very fond for example of independent cinema. “
The film takes as its starting point the music of George Michael. Do you like tubes ? And if you were to play in a biopic of the music, which rêveriez you to interpret ?
“You can’t grow up in England without the music of George Michael becomes the soundtrack of your life ! And of course I’d like to play in biopics, but there are a lot of singers that I like that I could never sing… Play Joni Mitchell or Dusty Springfield would be a sacrilege… the Same for Billie Holliday that I love. “
What do you have in common with the young heroine dressed as a little goblin green Last Christmas ?
“Just like my character I had big health concerns in the past (editor’s Note : two ruptures of an aneurysm in 2011 and 2013), I am also aware of the process experienced by all young people who leave their homes. It is sometimes difficult to get up in the morning and do something good, positive… It is sufficient, however, to realize that we’re all in the same case, to be better towards each other. “