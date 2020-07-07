Emilia Clarke, in his moving letter to the nurses who have saved his life

The actress Emilia Clarke, thanked each of the members of the hospital staff who supported him during his hospitalization in 2011 in a letter touching account of this sad experience.

The NHS, the british national health system, celebrates its 72 years on Sunday, 5 July 2020. For the occasion, several people, including some celebrities, have given their testimonies in the hospitals, in letters grouped in a book called “Dear NHS : 100 stories of thanks”, in tribute to the caregivers who have worked during the period of the pandemic. Emilia Clarke was eager to participate in this wonderful project to thank the caregivers who cared for her during her stay in the hospital. She has written a letter published by the british newspaper “The Times“.

The actress of 33 years has suffered two strokes, the first one dates back to 2011, closely followed by the second a few months later. She desired infinitely grateful to each one of the specialists has taken care of it. “The memories that I will be most dear are the ones that fill me with admiration : the nurses and doctors that I knew the names in the weeks that followed my first bleeding in the brain, we saw pass the time”, he recalls.

Emilia Clarke letter of thanks for the NHS retrieved from “Dear NHS: 100 Stories to Say “Thank you”, edited by Adam Kay. The book will be released on the 9th of July, and all the benefits of going to NHS Charities Together and The lullaby Trust. pic.twitter.com/CjrLqHONxd — 07Khaleesi (@07Khaleesi) July 5, 2020

“She saved my life”

Hospitalized and taken in charge in London, members of the medical team could not find a real response to what was happening to him. Is a nurse who suggested a brain scan. “She saved my life,” he acknowledged. She thanked her anesthetist that made you laugh before you have the surgery and the surgeon who worked hard to save his life without telling him how I was “near death”.

The star of the series “Game of Thrones” has also expressed his gratitude to the countless nurses invincibles,” who changed his catheter and helped to do everything. “The nurses that I have been washing the body with love and care, when I could not walk or sit, I have put on my pajamas when my morale was at its lowest level,” he recalled. She claims to have been treated with so much kindness, as if it were his own daughter. “The cleaners clean the floor with disinfectant when my pelvis is tilted, the shame and embarrassment filling the room, I aimed a reassuring smile and told me that they had seen worse things,” he continued. He also mentioned to the cooks and to all of these workers out of the shadows. “In these moments, I have not been, ever, really alone,” he concluded in his letter.

“It’s like a short circuit”

In April of 2019, she had relied on the program “CBS News” about her battle when she was only 24 years of age. “There’s a part of my brain that is dead. If a part of the brain does not have the blood of a minute, no longer works. It is like a short circuit. So this is what I had. And they knew not what it was”, explained Emilia Clarke.

Has to read also : “Game of Thrones” : Emilia Clarke shared pictures of his hospitalization