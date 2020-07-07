Emilia Clarke is a stunning tribute to the caregivers who have “saved the life”

It has been close to death two times. A victim of two STROKES (stroke) in 2011 and 2013, while she was between the ages of 25 and 27 years of age, Emilia Clarke, thanked the medical staff who took care of her at the moment. The star of Game of Thrones took advantage of the launch of a book of Adam Kay baptized Dear NHS : 100 Stories to Say Thank you to get back on this episode highlight of his life. Dedicated to the caregivers, and all those who, within the NHS (National Health Service, that is to say, the public health system of the United Kingdom), have contributed to the fight against the pandemic of sars coronavirus, the book will be available on 9 July.

“The memories that are dear to me… are the ones that fill me with fear”wrote the actress, 33, before also like to thank the nurse that changed his life. “It has been suggested – after all they have had a hard time finding what I had when I was admitted the first time – that I should have a brain scan. She saved my life.”