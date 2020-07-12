Emilia Clarke is grateful to the caregivers in a tribute book

Actress Emilia Clarke — Zuma / Starface



Emilia Clarke has paid tribute to the caregivers in a book entitled Dear NHS: 100 Stories to Say Thank you (“Dear NHS : 100 stories to say thank you “). In this book, edited by the writer and doctor Adam Kay, many celebrities as

Paul McCartney or Emma Thompson to return to the way they have been able to count with the services of british health care when they needed it.

And that has been the case of the star of Game of Thrones when she suffered two

the brain aneurysms that nearly cost him his life in 2011. “The memories that brings me to the most heart, are the ones that fill me with admiration, those of the nurses and doctors that I knew the name, that, in the weeks after my first bleeding in the brain, looking to spend time with me,” she writes in an extract published by the Times.

“The nurses, who suggested – after all in the emergency room has struggled to find a diagnosis, that perhaps, just perhaps, you should send me for a brain scan. They saved my life,” continued Emilia Clarke.

The interpreter Daenerys had to be performed two times and is very aware that, without the support of those who benefited, the result could have been fatal.