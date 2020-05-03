Emilia Clarke might be the princess Mera in Aquaman 2 | Instagram

The british actress Emilia Clarke caused a sensation among users of social networks by rumors that This could be the princess Mera in Aquaman 2He would no doubt be the replacing of the perfect Heard after the scandal of violence it is facing.

As you know, trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp continuous and it seems like it will never end because new evidence emerged against the actress, so many people ensure that his future in Hollywood could fall.

Even a lot of people refuse to allow Amber to continue in the film Aquaman after leaked audio where he admits to having forced Depp while accepting his attacks against the actor.

This is why they believe unacceptable to remain at the top and they want to cancel of any project in the world of cinema and give a new face to the princess Mera.

This is where Emilia Clarke scene chemistry they are between her and Jason Momoa is amazing since their appearance as a couple in the series Game of ThronesThis is why we think that it will be perfect for this character.

It should be mentioned that Warner Bros has not yet announced what was going to happen. with Heard but the same claims were made via social networks and pages such as Change.Org.

Some fans of Clarke have made changes in photoshop where they will make her the princess, and there is no doubt that she is beautiful.

Emilia Clarke is already a favorite among fans to be the new Mera in Aquaman 2 and his chemistry with Jason Momoa is amazing, and WB could attract the attention of fans of Game of Thrones. We still don’t know if Amber’s hand, but the shots of fans have already started. # Aquaman2 pic.twitter.com/3YqTBRsvsJ – DC Unlimited (@DCEUMX)

February 2, 2020

To request cancellation of Amber Heard in the film ‘Aquaman 2’ is already more than 400 thousand signatures. They are asking for it to be replaced by Emilia Clarke. pic.twitter.com/ueo9Uc9h89 – Clark Dorante (@clarkdorante)

April 10, 2020

Among the roles that he has developed Meeting with a british actress: Sarah Connor in Terminator Genesis, Louisa Clark in Me Before You, Qi Ra in Han Solo: A Star Wars Story, and Kate in Last Christmas.

The release date set by Warner’s December 16, 2022 and it is expected that this date will continue, because most of the first planned have been postponed.

I want to see Emilia Clarke as Mera in Aquaman 2 … – Shaquille Carrio (@shaq_rae)

April 11, 2020

Emilia Clarke may be in Aquaman 2 I become loooco – Amilcar (@AmaUnsain)

February 27, 2020

