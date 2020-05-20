Emilia Clarke-mode cupid with Richard Madden and Froy ?

Richard Madden and Froy Gutierrez would be in a couple. The actress of Game of Thrones, Emilia Clarke, would have helped to get closer !

Every month, Emilia Clarke praises his beautiful apartment to Richard Madden at $ 20 000 per month. Thanks to this, she managed to squeeze in with an actor of Teen Wolf ! MCE tells you more.

A filming of a movie or a series can create genuine links between the actors. Since Game Of Thrones, Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams are now inseparable !

But the two young women are not only will be a lot closer on the plateau. In fact, Emilia Clarke (Daenerys) and Richard Madden (Robb Stark) do not leave more !

Thus, the co-stars give very regular updates from the stop of the series. Especially since thatthey have a relationship owner / tenant.

In short, the one who lends her traits to Robb Stark in Game Of Thrones praises the sublime apartment of Emilia Clarke. And this for a value of $ 20,000 per month. A true luxury !

However, the actor does not seem to live in the apartment of his friend alone. Then, it is necessary to believe that the Mother of Dragons has played Cupid before you give him the keys…

Emilia Clarke has succeeded in its coup

Love ? Yes, but that for others ! In fact, Emilia Clarke only seems to share his life with anyone. Moreover, the young woman claims to be single.

However, the interpreter of Daenerys do not hesitate to put his friends. The evidence with Richard Madden ! It seems that the pretty blonde has played the entremetteuses before him rent the apartment.

And the least we can say is that it worked ! In effect, Richard Madden would live with a famous actor the series Teen Wolf. It is Froy Guttierez !

And for proof, some of the photos show the two lovebirds in the apartment of Emilia Clarke. Then, it is necessary to believe that they are now as a couple !

In any case, a close relative of Richard Madden ensures to The Sun” the former residence of Emilia is very good and this is the perfect place to get away“.

