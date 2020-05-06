Emilia Clarke nostalgic of Game of Thrones, the gift of her brother, who was moved to tears

If recently Emilia Clarke was confiding on the jobs she would do if she had not become an actresswe are all agreed that the young woman of 33 years old has done well to launch into the comedy. Become a real star thanks to Game of Thronesthe beautiful brunette of 33 years has made the heyday of the hit series for several years, and until the judgment of the latter there is almost a year old. Very nostalgic of this period, it is at Christmas time that Emilia was smiling again when his brother who worked on the series, offered him a priceless gift and dear to his heart, which melted into tears the young woman.

Emilia Clarke in the series Game of Thrones

It was during an interview with Zoe Ball for the radio show Breakfast Show thatEmilia Clarke revealed that his brother had stolen an object on the tray of the series for him as a gift : “I’m going to say live on the radio, my amazing brother who works in the department cameras, and who also worked on the series gave me at Christmas, the best gift of all time. In one of the battle scenes, he took one of the flags Targaryen“an iconic symbol of Game of Thrones who was deeply moved by the actress : “I opened the gift and I burst into tears ! It has a lot of value”. A lovely story that will delight, without doubt, his millions of fans. In the meantime other news Emilia Clarke, please be aware that Kit Harington and Rose Leslie of the series Game of Thrones have taken a new step in their relationship.