Emilia Clarke of “Game of Thrones” : its encounter annoying with Beyoncé

Invited on the set of the show Jimmy Kimmel, Wednesday 1 er may, Emilia Clarke is back on his meeting with Beyoncé on the evening of the Oscars. Totally destabilized in the face of his idol, the star of “Game of Thrones” has not managed to exchange with the singer.

Since his role in the fantasy series ” Game of Thrones “, Emilia Clarke has become an international star. Despite his fame, the interpreter of Daenerys Targaryen has kept his cool and his humility. So well that it has been totally destabilized in the face of her idol Beyoncé at the after party of the Oscarsin February of this year. Guest on the tv show presenter Jimmy Kimmel to talk about the ultimate season of ” Game of Thrones “Wednesday 1er may, the british actress has been entrusted with a sense of humor about his meeting, to say the least annoying with Queen B : “She came to me voluntarily, the open face. She wanted to talk to me. I thought not, I thought to myself, “Oh my god, who is behind me ?”. And, I’ve ruined everything “.

Emilia Clarke has lost his words in the face of Beyoncé

After realizing that Beyoncé wanted to really go for it, Emilia Clarke is decomposed, struggling to articulate in front of the interpreter of ” Single Ladies “. The time, particularly embarrassing, lasted only a few seconds : Beyoncé is soon party to pursue his evening surrounded by other personalities. “She was clearly a fan of ‘Game of Thrones’ and I blew it, “said Emilia Clarke on the set of Jimmy Kimmel before mimicking his attempt (failed) to catch up with Beyoncé :” No don’t leave, is there anything I can serve you a glass ? “. The british actress has not lost hope and plan to catch up the next time she crosses the path of the american singer. “I love it. I love it so much “, she revealed to Jimmy Kimmel. Hoping that Queen B to receive the message…