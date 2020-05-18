Emilia Clarke puts forward in the fight against cancer !

On his account Instagram, the beautiful Emilia Clarke has shared a video where she has decided to put forward the fight against cancer !

This Monday, may 18, Emilia Clarke has posted a new video on his account Instagram. She decided to pass on a message through the words of Derek Mahon and his book “Everything will be okay “. Analyzing for his friend Andrew, the two have put forth a beautiful thought.

In the caption of his photo Instagram, Emilia Clarke has also entrusted it : “”Everything will be okay” read by Andrew Scott. The beautiful talent of the breathtaking Andrew Scott reads “Everything will be okay” Derek Mahon. Andrew was asked to dedicate this to Men Against Cancer Ireland @menagainstcancer Andrew we salute you ! (…) “ .

Emilia Clarke passes a beautiful message on Instagram

Emilia Clarke has also written : “The poem of Derek Mahon, “Everything is going to be okay” describes perfectly the feeling of that little boost and this re-evaluation. And there is also something very powerful in its final line (…) “ .

Emilia Clarke also transcribe : “Too often, our pain is all in our heads or amplified beyond all proportion. If we can learn to manage it, if we can find this oasis of calm in the reflection of waves, then we might find that the problems are not as ravenous as we imagined “ .

Finally, the actress of Game of Thrones has also wished to thank his friend. She has also entrusted it : “Thank you, thank you, Andrew ! “ . A beautiful message that fits perfectly in the fight against cancer. With its video, the beautiful has also collected more than 750 000 views in one hour.

