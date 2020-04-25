Emilia Clarke radiant in a black dress bare back

Sunday, 2 February 2020, was held the ceremony of the BAFTA awards in London, for the event the legendary actress of “Game of Thrones” had opted for a long black dress decorated with stones. Zoom.

On the occasion of the BAFTA awards – a prize-giving ceremony in the middle of the cinema – which was to be held on Sunday, 2 February 2020, a parterre of stars was gathered. Among them was the actress Emilia Clarke. Known for her role of Daenerys Targaryen in the hit series Game Of Thrones, which ended in 2019 after a season of eight seasons, the young woman continues to be in the spotlight.

A appearance noticed

On the occasion of the 73rd ceremony held in London, Emilia Clarke has walked the red carpet wearing a sublime black dress. Its uniqueness ? She had very many stones sparkling in shades of blue on its entire length. This outfit is out of the ordinary is the result of the collection Haute Couture spring/summer 2020 of the brand Schiaparelli. With thin straps, this sublime outfit was very low-cut in the back.

Side accessories, she had trusted with the brand of jewelry Asprey London with earrings in blue stone. At his feet, the former partner of Kit Harington had opted for a pair of perfect black sandals with very high heels.

A beauty look breathtaking

In the same style as her dress, the actress of 33-year-old had opted for a beauty rather dark with a smoky-eyes black on her eyelids. To create a cat-like glance, his eye shadow was stretched on the sides. On his mouth she had put on a nude lip colour. Side hairstyle, she has unveiled a new brown coloration. Wearing the stripe on the side and very blotchy, the young woman dared the mini bun bottom.

Emilia Clarke is not the only star to be made out. Charlize Theron and Lily-Rose Depp also present, had put the package level look. While the actress of Scandal had opted for a long strapless dress signed Dior, the daughter of Vanessa Paradis had put on an outfit in transparencyrather surprising.