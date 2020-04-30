Emilia Clarke radiant in an outfit rather atypical

The young woman appeared in a blue outfit very original.

While it will soon be the poster of the film “Last Christmas” it will be released in France on the 27th of November next, Emilia Clarke connects the media appearances. Thursday 14 November 2019, the interpreter of Daenerys Targaryen in the mythical series Game of Thrones was present at the evening event) upstream of the Golden Globe in Hollywood.

For the occasion, the young woman of 33 years was very beautiful. She had put on an outfit atypical composed of a skirt of blue with a band of pale pink, as well as a high-very original. Navy blue in colour, it was asymmetrical with a long sleeve on one side and a ramp on the fine of the other. Its material embossed with relief brought a touch of additional originality to your outfit.

For accessories, the beautiful Khaleesi had put on a pair of shoes clear plastic pointed toe silver. Next to jewel, she had opted for a ring imposing on each index and a pair of creoles.

Side beauty, Emilia Clarke sported a complexion very fresh thanks to the blush in coral applied on her cheeks and had painted her eyelids in pink. Her hair was about them, tied in a bun bottom at the back of his head.

As usual, the actress was absolutely sublime ! Check out pictures…