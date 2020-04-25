Emilia Clarke reveals what his brother has stolen on the set of Game of Thrones for it : “I burst into tears”

While the fans of Game of Thrones feel a little like orphans since the end of the series, which has yet dividedthe actors show themselves to be nostalgic. When a work of fiction ends, it often happens that the actors went home with a souvenir from the filming. For example, Kaley Cuoco took an object found in the apartment of Leonard in The Big Bang Theory. Unfortunately, Emilia Clarkethat has always proclaimed its desire to keep one of the wigs blondes from Daeneryshas not been so lucky. But thanks to his brother, the actress has got a nice surprise !

Emilia Clarke has received a surprising memory of Game of Thrones

“It’s exasperating how much I’m a girl, I did nothing, I have complied with the rules !said Emilia Clarke the BBC Radio 2. However, my brother genius, who also worked on the series on the side of the technique, gave me the best Christmas gift of all time. In one of the battle scenes of Game of Throneshe had one of the flags of the house Targaryen“.

If the actress has never been able to walk away with one of the wigs that are emblematic of the Mother of dragons, so she still kept a memory of the series thanks to his brother. “When I found this Christmas gift, I burst into tears !”

Emilia Clarke reveals what scene Game of Thrones caused him difficulties

In the documentary, “The duty is the death of love”, available on the bonus DVD of the season 8 of Game of Thrones, Emilia Clarke confided the difficulties encountered during the filming one of the scenes of the final episode. It is the sequence in which Daenerys delivers his last speech in Dothraki to motivate his troops. “I’ll be very honest, it was hell to learn this speech. This invented language was literally in the process of me devouring them. I couldn’t do it“revealed the actress.