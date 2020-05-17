Emilia Clarke said “goodbye” to Game of Thrones

“I jumped into a boat to go on an island and say goodbye to the land that was my home away from home for nearly 10 years,” writes the actress of “Game of Thrones” that the last season will be seen on HBO in April 2019. Emilia Clarke marks the end of his extraordinary adventure.

“This has been a trip. Thank you for this life that I would never have dared to dream, and for the family that I’ve met her, ” adds the Briton who embodies the character of Daenerys Targaryen since 2010.

The actress at the poster for the new installment of the Star Wars saga has not localized its message. The series has been shot in different places, it may have embarked for Iceland, Ireland or Spain. This trip fence a great adventure for the one who had obtained the role after the withdrawal of the actress Tamzin Merchant.

The mini-template of 1 meter 57 has experienced a exceptional journey that leads today on the throne of Hollywood. What give the strength to all the children, with as it of the syndrome of attention deficit with hyperactivity (TDHA) for which the actress takes a treatment.

“To embody this character, it really gave me confidence in myself “, she says. Surrounded by her “court” – make-up artist, hairdresser, stylist and a press officer ready to respond to any of his wishes, Emilia Clarke seems to be steeped in the charism imperial of his double on the screen.

