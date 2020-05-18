Emilia Clarke sensual in front of Michelle Williams victorious at the Emmy Awards

The 71st edition of the Emmy Awards was attended by numerous dignitaries on Sunday evening. On September 22, 2019, in Los Angeles, the television industry in the us has made to honour the best productions and actors to the small screen in recent months. The cast of the series Game of Thrones or even Michelle Williams are shown during the evening.

It is wearing a dress as bold signed Valentino that Emilia Clarke has made a high-profile arrival on the red carpet. The interpreter of the character of Daenerys in Game of Thrones regained a large part of his comrades since Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Kit Harington, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Gwendoline Christie, or Carice van Houten were of the party. Under the applause of the public, all are assembled on stage to receive the award for Best drama series : “We would have liked that the series lasts forever“said Maisie Williams (Arya Stark), according to the AFP. For all that, “our time had come“. The series was completed in the spring of last year on an eighth season criticized by many fans, some considering it as sloppy. In total, she has been rewarded by 59 Emmy Awards since its launch.

While Hugh Grant, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Milo Ventimiglia, Naomi Watts and Robin Wright were among the famous spectators, Michelle Williams has marked the evening by his speech poignant. Actress named Best actress in the mini-series Fosse/Verdon has once again defended the parity of pay between men and women by thanking the FX and the studio Fox 21 to be remunerated in the same way as his partner Sam Rockwell : “They have understood that valuing a person the push to sell itself“, she said. In January 2018, it had the headlines by revealing that his partner, Mark Wahlberg had won 1 500 times his salary to return to the scenes of the film All the money in the world.

Here are the winners of the main categories of the 71st edition of the Emmy Awards :

– Best dramatic series : Game of Thrones (The iron Throne, HBO)

– Best series, comedy : Fleabag (BBC/Amazon)

– Best mini-series : Chernobyl (HBO)

– Best actor in a drama series : Billy Porter, Poses, FX

– Best actress in a drama series : Jodie Comer, Killing Eve, Netflix

– Best actor in a series, comedy : Bill Hader, Barry (HBO)

– Best actress in a series, comedy : Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag (BBC/Amazon)

– Best actor in a telefilm or mini-series : Jharrel Jerome, In their eyes (Netflix)

– Best actress in a telefilm or mini-series : Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon (FX)

– Best television film : Black Mirror: Bandersnatch (Neftlix)