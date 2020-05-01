Emilia Clarke, star of Game of Thrones, does not want to do the selfie with his fans

PHOTO – Mother of dragons, but not the mother of photos. Emilia Clarke, british actress famous for having played Daenery Targaryen in the hit series Game of Thrones not accept now more selfies with his fans.

It is in any case what she said in an interview with the podcast Table Manners with Jesse Ware. She has a good excuse: the actress prefers to sign an autograph. ”From the time you sign something, you have an interaction with the person. And then you can talk, you have in fact a true thing between two human beings, unlike that other thing that is not pleasant neither for them nor for you, ‘ explained Emilia Clarke before adding a little later that it was after a panic attack at the airport that she had made this decision.

While she was in the middle of discomfort, a man insisted to take a picture with it. “I was on the phone with my mom just to tell him “I can’t breathe, I don’t know what is going on”. I am crying and crying, and this guy is there “Is that I can take a selfie?”. I was there, “I can’t breathe, I am truly sorry,” said the actress.

During this interview, Emilia Clarke has stated that it missed him especially not to be able to go into a store without that we recognize and see its social relations disturbed. “I signed up for the celebrity. I am trying to find how to [interagir avec mes fans] without having the feeling that my soul is completely empty. Because they don’t really want to talk to you”, added Emilia Clarke.

Obviously, the actress also leaves space for a few exceptions… with his friends.