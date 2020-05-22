Emilia Clarke summarizes his terrible experiences with stalkers

“As a single woman that crosses the city, I already have the impression that they follow me.”

The decade that just ended has been a step constant ups and downs for Emilia Clarkewith some of the best and worst experiences that everyone can live. Losing a loved one and risk losing his own life, to become famous with her role of Daenerys Targaryen in the series Game of Thrones. All of this with stalkers.

In an interview with The guardianthe british actress has reflected on the way to have suffered two brain aneurysms in 2011 and 2013, during the filming of the first and the third season of Game of Thrones, respectively, has paradoxically had a positive impact on his career by giving him a different perspective of life. It is then that the interpreter mentions her fans “obsessing”.

“I am a human being strong enough, therefore, to have a father who dies and suffers of strokes that correspond to the success (of Game of Thrones) and the people who follow you in the street and others that you harass. You simply say: “well, at least try to do something reasonable about it,” said Clarke.

Later, the journalist Eva Wiseman has taken up the issue of stalkers. The article tells that, during this period, where the young actress has come to believe that she could really lose the life, Emilia Clarke has begun to find gifts outside his door of people who believe that she has a kind of more intimate relationship with it. .

“Dealing with bullies is horrible because, as a single woman that crosses the city, I already have the impression that they follow me (…) It is confusing, because you have a relationship with people that I don’t know is a big part of what I wanted when I signed up ( to become an actress). I care about what art does to people. But with that comes a responsibility and when you leave the door of your house, you take (this responsibility) with you. And it is a hard road to travel. Because sometimes, the fans get to you physically and your instincts come into action. When you see the shock inscribed on the face of someone else, you say: “Where is the danger?” And then you realize, “Oh, it’s me, I am the danger”, has in-depth actress.

Emilia Clarke has recently played Last christmasa romantic comedy taking place at Christmas. The story follows Kate, a young woman with a bad sequence, which generally takes wrong decisions in his life. But his unhappy work as an elf of Father Christmas in a shopping centre in London allows him to come across Tom (Henry Golding), a boy who will change his life forever.

