Emilia Clarke tells the story of the “best night of his life” with Brad Pitt

Quickly, the actor Fight Club would then directly bid to the tune of $ 80,000. “When the auction began, I realized that Brad Pitt was trying to buy me. I looked around the room and he lifted his sign !“, she recalls. It would have then been outbid at $ 90,000, and $ 120,000 when it was announced that Kit Harington, the translator of Jon Snow, would also be part of the private party price.

“Unfortunately, someone has bet more and it has not done so“, remembers the actress british, not without disappointment. Ultimately, it is a mysterious unknown who has won the lot that is looking at Brad Pitt for the sum of $ 160,000.